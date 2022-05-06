More summer bus services in new timetable

Line up of new mercedes buses for Bus Vannin.

A new bus timetable that provides additional services during summer has come into operation.

The changes were made yesterday (Monday) that will see the service become ‘more streamlined’, according to the government.

It said that following the success of the route last year, a summer evening service will again operate between Peel and Port Erin on the first Friday and Saturday of each month between July and October.

owl

An enhanced summer schedule will also see the return of an extra late night owl (1:15am) every Friday and Saturday and the Route 28 (the Sound via Cregneash).

Services that cover Niarbyl, Sloc and Ballamodha in operation from May 14 to September 25 will return too.

The Route 3 Sunday service, which serves Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey, will run every 30 minutes throughout summer.

As a result of Castle Street in Castletown being temporarily one-way and the longer south-bound circuit, the route between Douglas and Port Erin will alter slightly.

Buses will leave Douglas as usual but arrive in Port Erin slightly later.

In addition to this, the TT timetable has also been published with extra services being offered before and after races.

The government said this would make it easier for visitors and residents to watch the races and explore the island over the two-week period.

These include additional late night owl services.

New timetables are now available to view on www.bus.im.

Printed booklets are also now available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, Ramsey or Port Erin bus station or by calling 662525.

Customers also have the opportunity to use the journey planner which can be found at online.