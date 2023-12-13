Hundreds of families have experienced live performances at the Gaiety Theatre this year as part of a government ticketing initiative to boost engagement with the arts.
More than 1,000 tickets were made available to members of the public during the initiative, which is funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council and delivered in partnership with the VillaGaiety and local charities.
The Children’s Centre, Rebecca House, Cruse Bereavement Support, Crossroads and Manx MenCap have shared tickets to shows such as Zog and the Ministry of Science Live, with their service users. With Stage-Ed’s production of Aladdin fast approaching and set to be a highlight of the Villa Gaitey’s festive calendar, more than 600 free places have been made available for it.
Julie Edge, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Ensuring accessibility to the arts for all is a fundamental step towards fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, in line with the Island Plan and department’s goals.
‘This fantastic initiative not only enriches cultural experiences but also creates cherished moments to boost wellbeing.’
Claire Christian, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, added: ‘Inspiring more people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy culture and the arts is one of our main aims in the Tynwald backed national development strategy for culture and the arts’.
More information about ticketing can be found on the Villa Gaiety website, www.villagaiety.com.