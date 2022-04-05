More than 1,500 people apply for green living household scheme

A total of 1,523 applications have been approved to be audited for the Green Living Grant Scheme.

The government scheme launched last October to assist people to reduce household carbon emissions and energy bills.

It can provide financial assistance, up to a maximum of £6,000 to help make residential properties more energy efficient.

Applicants must be private individuals seeking to improve their residential premises or flat, and not have a gross income higher than £112,000 (when combined with their spouse or partner).

Before assistance can be provided, a Manx Home Energy Audit must first be carried out to identify which measures are appropriate for the residence - such as solar panels or heat pumps.

After this 50% towards the cost of energy saving solutions identified by the audit can be given.

Over 14% of the 1,523 audits have either been completed or scheduled, with Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson saying this was a good uptake.

No financial assistance has yet been provided.

Dr Allinson said that the scheme had not been rolled out as quickly as the Department for Enterprise would have liked, and ‘with hindsight the scheme is too prescriptive’.

‘Therefore the department is looking at ways to open it up further and speed it up,’ he added.