Manx Utilities has installed more than 27,000 smart meters at homes across the island since the rollout began five years ago.
Chair of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh MHK confirmed 27,500 meters have been installed with 22,000 meters still to fit with the rollout set to be completed by the end of 2026.
He was responding to a written Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked when the installation of smart meters will be complete and how many still need to be installed.
Mr Moorhouse also asked how many people have refused to have smart meters installed and on what date will charging for meter reading begin, how many times the meter will have to be read by the MUA each year, and what the cost will be.
In his written response, Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘As of August 28, 2025, Manx Utilities has installed over 27,500 smart meters, with approximately 22,000 meters still to be installed. The rollout is scheduled to be substantially complete by the end of 2026.
‘Customers who prefer not to use smart functionality can opt for a non-communicating smart meter, but retaining an old-style meter is no longer possible
‘To date, two customers have opted out of smart functionality and are paying the basic tariff.
‘Charging for meter reading begins from the point the meter is installed with the communications module disabled.’
Mr Wannenburgh admitted there have been worries raised by customer regarding smart meters.
He said: ‘Since the beginning of the project, we have noted concerns from 337 customers with regards to the installation of their smart meter.
‘Some customers have since accepted their installation having received the relevant reassurances, while the remainder will be contacted in due course about their planned installation and at this point we will explain the options available to them.
‘Customers who choose the basic tariff will have their meters read four times a year by Manx Utilities staff. This incurs an uplifted daily standing charge, currently set at 73.2p per day under the basic tariff, which is subject to annual review.
‘This charge ensures that the additional costs are not borne by customers who allow remote meter reading.’
Manx Utilities will no long replace traditional meters, Mr Wannenburgh confirmed.
He said: ‘Manx Utilities will not continue like-for-like replacement of traditional meters as supplies of traditional meters are no longer available.
Replacing consumers’ electricity meters with smart meters began in 2020 and is set to cost the authority more than £18m in total.
Manx Utilities says it will help it meet its requirements to ensure the safety of, and accurate billing from, its meters. They can be topped up online and over the counter to ensure full accessibility.
Manx Utilities says the meters ’will help create a smart grid for the future’, that ’will enable Manx Utilities to match all sources of energy supply to demand and in turn reduce waste and increase efficiency’.