In June last year, the planning committee voted against the application by Cheeseden Investment Ltd, owned by property magnate John Whittaker, to install two turbines to supply electricity to his home at Ballaman (23/00750/B).
A notice of the appeal decision states: ‘The Minister considers that this is a finely balanced case, where there are strong competing policy grounds both in favour and against permitting the proposed development.
‘However, the Minister has concluded that, in this case, the benefits do outweigh the countervailing considerations.’
Members of the planning committee had voted five to two against the application despite the planning officer recommending it for approval.
The proposed turbines will have a maximum height of 11.5m to the tips of the blades.
Objectors argued they would spoil views in an area of exceptional natural beauty, which includes the Raad-ny-Foillan coastal footpath and the Neolithic stone circle at Meayll Hill.
But the appellant insisted the turbines would have no affect on nearby residents in terms of noise or shadow flicker and the scheme would not interfere with the safe operation of the airport.
The planning inspector agreed.
She concluded: ‘I consider that the benefits of the scheme, in particular its contribution to decarbonisation of electricity supply on the island and the resultant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, represent a material consideration sufficient to clearly outweigh the minor adverse harm that I have identified in terms of character and appearance.’
The Minister, however, said she did not necessarily agree with the overriding weight that the inspector had given to climate change and zero emissions targets.