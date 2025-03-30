More than £2.3m has been spent on the purchase of new buses in the last 18 months.
Five Mercedes Citaro Hybrid buses were ordered by Bus Vannin in late 2023 and delivered in late December last year while six Wright StreetDecks were ordered in late 2024 and are expected to be delivered in October this year.
The Mercedes single deckers were purchased for £934,000 and the Wrightbus double deckers for £1,437,000 - that’s a total of £2,371,000.
Details were given by Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood in a written reply to a Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh.
She insisted bus replacement offered the best return on investment.
Mr Wannenburgh asked how many new buses have been purchased by her department since 2021 and at what cost - and whether, why and for how much any old buses have been traded in during the same time period.
Dr Haywood replied: ‘Vehicle replacement ensures the best return on investment for the vehicle age and attributed mileage, whilst improving our fleet carbon footprint and reducing maintenance costs.
‘Now that all Mercedes vehicles are in service, the department is progressing with interest for the sale of two Mercedes City 45 and up to two Mercedes Citaros.’
The Minister said the DoI has not sold any buses via the second-hand sales market for over five years.
‘Until closer to the arrival of the new Wright StreetDecks it is not known how many buses will be sold as capacity and service provision at that time will influence that decision,’ she said.