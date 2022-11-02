More visitors expected with new TT schedule
The Minister for Enterprise believes the island has been ‘turning away thousands of visitors’ prior to the new TT schedule changes.
Lawrie Hooper said that a large number of fans who want to come to the event ‘simply can’t’ due to capacity constraints.
He was asked to give a statement on the changes to the TT 2023 schedule following opposition from fans.
Next year’s festival will now run from May 29 until June 10, with the first race on Saturday, June 3.
Mr Hooper said in the House of Keys sitting this week that the previous schedule wasn’t ‘compatible’ with the Isle of Man’s current accommodation and travel capacity.
The minister said that the changes will bring extra capacity as the event will now spread visitors across two weekends and coupled with the arrival of the Steam Packet’s new vessel early next year, more visitors will be able to travel to and from the island.
‘The schedule for 2023 is a proactive step towards supporting visitor growth and offers clear benefits to local businesses and the economy,’ Mr Hooper said.
‘The island’s current TT capacity is limited to around 28,000 visitors at any one time due to travel and accommodation limitations.
‘TT fans are increasingly looking for, and finding, alternatives to the TT, which potentially undermines the event’s long-term sustainability.
‘A large number of fans who want to come to the event simply can’t because of capacity, meaning the island is potentially turning away thousands of visitors every year.’
The minister added that next year’s event could bring in an additional 50,000 bed nights, representing an extra spend on the island in the region of £6 million.
When asked about the effect changes will have on local events and businesses, Mr Hooper said: ‘There is anticipated to be some impact but the department is committed to working with organisers to turn the increase in visitors to the island into an increase in footfall for their events.’
The Department for Enterprise received 1,442 responses to its 2022 consultation, with 742 people supporting shorter race days.
Mr Hooper said: ‘The consultation responses were mixed, I think it’s fair to say.
‘The public generally supported the concept of shorter days, but not additional race days. I’m not entirely sure how you have one without the other without reducing the amount of racing.
‘The Manx public showed a real and genuine concern for health and wellbeing of riders, of visitors, of fans, and of all the volunteers, but when you compare that with the responses of the organisations responsible for those groups it turns out those concerns were very well intended but misplaced in many ways.
‘For example, the Marshals Association responded along the lines of shorter race days would be beneficial to them in terms of less exposure for marshals on the course, easier for them to retain marshals.
‘The concerns expressed by the public were the additional race days would put additional strain. The feedback was directly contradictory.
‘No actual changes were necessary as a result, largely because concerns were addressed by various other stakeholders.’
