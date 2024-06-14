Braddan Commissioners have confirmed that most tenants at the new Roundhouse facility will have signed a lease agreement by the summer.
The local authority held their monthly public meeting on Thursday afternoon (June 13), with the main topic of discussion being the Roundhouse.
The facility has been subject to various issues since it was built, such as access problems from Noble’s Hospital and its cost to Braddan ratepayers.
However, it has now been confirmed that all tenants except the pharmacy are expected to sign lease agreements in the following months.
Little Cherubs Nursery has also now opened on the site, following ‘problems’ it had earlier in the year which the board said ‘have now been resolved’.
The café at the site is now open too, and is being run by in-house staff who have barista training. This comes after the prospective business who were due to operate it eventually declined the space.
Centre manager Cassi McAllister highlighted a few of the problems The Roundhouse has faced, including the competing costs of the NSC’s sports hall facilities.
It was agreed by the board to offer a half-hour sports session off peak, and reduce some of the prices to encourage people to use it during the daytime.
Also during Braddan’s board meeting, the fixing of leaky windows in some properties in Mullen Doway was discussed.
The commissioners believe a cavity weep which intends to keep moisture out has instead been letting it in, with the clerk confirming that contractors have now resolved the issue.
Grass at the play area on Clybane Rise in Farmhill is also being cut this week after a post on social media.
The commissioners said maintenance has been affected by staff sickness, but play areas and green spaces will be looked after again to a schedule in due course.