Isle of Man Today understands that several members of staff at the Douglas facility have had to be sent home after contracting the rash.
Sources have told Isle of Man Today that cases were reported at ward eight, ward nine and the intensive care ward of the hospital - although this has not been confirmed by Manx Care.
The arms-length healthcare provider said that all necessary precautions and procedures are being followed and that the situation is being ‘closely monitored.’
According to the NHS website, scabies is an itchy rash caused by mites.
It is spread through close skin contact, anyone can get it and the NHS advise that it should be treated quickly to prevent it from spreading.
The symptoms of scabies are intense itching - especially at night - as well as a raised rash or spots.
The scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body, apart from the head and neck. It often affects skin between the fingers, around the wrists, under the arms, and around the waist, groin and bottom.
However, older people and young children may develop a rash on their head, neck, palms and soles of their feet.
One source told Isle of Man Today: ‘It (the scabies outbreak) is affecting a lot of staff that work there as well as patients, and [the information] should have been publicly shared by now.’
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘We can confirm that there is an isolated outbreak of scabies at Noble's Hospital.
‘All necessary precautions and procedures are being followed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients and to protect our colleagues.