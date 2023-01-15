The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Outbreaks of rain at first, then mostly dry and bright this morning with sunny spells and a strong to gale force westerly wind gradually easing to moderate later this morning.
The wind continues to ease this afternoon while becoming cloudier ahead of showers developing late afternoon, turning wintry over higher ground, then merging into longer spells of rain/sleet at lower levels this evening.
Maximum temperature 6°C.
Sunrise: 8:30am Today
Sunset: 4:27pm Today
Outlook
Rain/sleet will clear early tomorrow allowing long sunny spells through the morning, then isolated wintry showers will develop in the afternoon. Moderate to fresh north or northwest winds and a top temperature around 4°C at best.
Another chilly day on Tuesday with sunny intervals and occasional wintry showers. Moderate to fresh northwest wind increasing later in the day.