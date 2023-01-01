The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A mostly dry start, but generally cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain developing.
The moderate to locally fresh west to southwest winds will fall lighter late morning and this afternoon. Temperatures 8 or 9 Celsius.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today
Sunset: 4:06pm Today
Outlook
A chilly start on Monday with ground frost in sheltered places, but a dry and bright day with spells of sunshine and a light to moderate westerly wind backing southerly later in the day. Top temperature 7°C.
Milder temperatures on Tuesday but with strong winds and often wet, the rain turning heavy at times.
Less breezy on Wednesday with just a few showers and sunny intervals.