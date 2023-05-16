The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Today will be mostly dry and bright with spells of sunshine, and a moderate or locally fresh west or north-westerly wind, with highs of 15°C.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells at first, before cloud develops later in the night, as the west to northwest wind falls light. Minimum temperature around 8°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be another dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. The light to moderate west to northwest wind will turn to the south or southwest during the afternoon, with maximum temperature around 15 or 16°C.
Much of Thursday will be dry and bright, but turning increasingly cloudy during the evening with the threat of a little light rain developing overnight. Top temperature around 17°C, with a light to moderate south-westerly breeze.
Sunrise: 5:14am
Sunset: 9:16pm