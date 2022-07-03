Mostly dry with sunny intervals
Sunday 3rd July 2022 6:06 am
Douglas at 7.05am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast by Neil Young at the Met Office:
Mostly dry today with sunny intervals, a just a slight risk of the odd shower. Moderate west or northwest winds, with the top temperature 17 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry on Monday with bright or sunny spells, with the fresh westerly winds at first gradually easing.
Rather cloudy with a few showers at first, and again later on Tuesday.
Sunrise: 4:51am Today Sunset: 9:53pm Today
