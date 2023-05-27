The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Isolated mist and fog patches to start in the west, otherwise sunny spells, then more cloud developing as the day progresses. Light and variable winds settling from the north or northwest this evening and freshening. Maximum temperature 19°C.
Cooler tomorrow with a moderate to fresh northerly wind that will gradually decrease later in the day. Still bright or sunny spells, top temperature 16°C.
Outlook
Bright or sunny spells on Monday with light to moderate mainly easterly winds. Highest temperature 17°C.
Remaining fine and dry for the rest of next week with temperatures rising to 20°C by midweek.
Sunrise: 4:58am
Sunset: 9:33pm