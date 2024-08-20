Manx musician Callum Rowe is now a regular on the Isle of Man’s live gigging scene.
Having studied popular music at the Royal Northern College of Music, the Mother Funkers vocalist and signer has since returned to the island and played at venues such as Bushy’s TT Village and most recently the Bridge in Douglas.
At the age of 20, he was also the winner of the Isle of Man Arts Council Student Award in 2019.
Here, Callum, picks his top ten favourite bands and solo artists.
1. MILDLIFE
My first introduction to Mildlife was a couple of years ago when I heard ‘The Magnificent Moon’, and I’ve kept tabs on them ever since. They’re a great example of the psych-led genre blending that Australian bands are doing so well right now, and their latest album ‘Chorus’ is class. I love the inclusion of jazz into their sound.
2. GHOSTWOMAN
I only got introduced to these guys a couple of weeks ago (shout-out to Sound Records and PMIX) and their less-is-more approach has really caught my ear. My favourite track so far has to be ‘Good’, from their self-titled album. It’s very matter-of-fact sounding, and their material generally has that real, raw human roughness
3. THEE SACRED SOULS
These guys are quality. Although they have a ‘retro’ sound, there’s still a modern element to their music, with the best description probably being timeless. I’ve had ‘Will I See You Again’ and ‘Can I Call You Rose?’ on repeat since I found them.
4. JALEN NGONDA
Like Thee Sacred Souls, this artist’s sound is on the soul side of town again. Ngonda’s debut album brings that Marvin Gaye intensity, but blends it with real sensitivity and sensibility.
5. NICK HAKIM
Nick Hakim’s sound is another blend of genres, with some soul in there, some jazzier harmony, and washes of psychedelia. My three track recommendations to get stuck in are ‘Cuffed’, ‘M1’ and ‘I Don’t Know’.
6. MOSES GUNN COLLECTIVE
‘Shalala’ was my way into Moses Gunn Collective. The warped, bending guitar part, as well as the way the track builds into intense riffs and hard-hitting drums just drew me in. Every track I’ve heard from these guys has impressed me.
7. SAULT
Sault are a UK group that are led by producer Inflo. Their sound is smooth, considered and blends R&B, modern gospel, house and all things soulful.
8. JOEL CULPEPPER
I saw Joel live at Love Supreme festival this year. Joel opened up the Saturday perfectly. The sun was out, everyone was happy and his tunes and voice set us all up for a great day. I’d recommend ‘Remember’ and ‘Woman’ as good tracks to get a feel for what Joel Culpepper’s all about.
9. CISCO SWANK
Cisco Swank’s work has quickly joined my on repeat playlist. He’s New York based, gaining fans in anyone that likes R&B, jazz or hip-hop. Check out ‘All The Same’.
10. BALIMAYA PROJECT
Last but certainly not least, Balimaya Project are a 16-piece London collective focused on combining elements of jazz with the Mandé drumming of West Africa. They’re a formidable, powerful force of nature that bring intense energy, unity and togetherness to their performances.