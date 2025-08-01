Commissioners in Port Erin have unanimously voted to take action to remove vehicles parked in breach of planning consent at a closed campsite.
The Reayrt Vradda campsite site closed in TT Practice Week and the company which operated it has been placed into voluntary liquidation.
At a board meeting last week, Port Erin Commissioners resolved to rescind with immediate effect the licence it had granted to Reayrt Vradda Glamping Ltd in 2021.
The board said it would do so on the grounds that the licence holder is in liquidation and can no longer ensure compliance with the approved conditions of use, nor exercise control over the site.
It said the site is currently occupied by various vehicles, including motorhomes, in breach of planning conditions and the ongoing use of the site presents a risk to ‘public health, amenity, and regulatory compliance’.
Failure to comply may result in enforcement action, including the removal of vehicles and recovery of associated costs.
However, the lease is still in the hands of the liquidator and has yet to be released to the local authority.
Commissioners clerk Jason Roberts said the resolution of the board had been referred to the authority’s advocate who will take the matter up with the liquidator.
Reayrt Vradda began work on the campsite on Ballafesson Road in 2021 after signing a lease with owners Port Erin Commissioners.
Its website advertised eight luxury glamping pods, eight large bell tents and a hardstanding area to accommodate up to 21 campervans and caravans.
But while some facilities had been constructed, much of the 10-acre site remains an uncompleted eyesore, with major groundworks left unfinished.
Reayrt Vradda director John Lovelady said back in June that the board had no alternative but to go into voluntary liquidation as the company had insufficient access to funds to continue to trade and complete the works required.
Port Erin Commissioners was given planning consent in May 2020 for the creation of a 30-glamping pod/cabin site with provision for camping and camper vans, erection of a welcome centre and detached toilet/shower facilities (20/00496/B).
It went on to petition the government to borrow £163,567 to fund infrastructure works on and around the site.
Reayrt Vradda Glamping signed the lease on the 10-acre site in June 2021.
A planning condition prohibited full-time or permanent occupation in any form, including occupation in fixed pods, motorhomes, campervans or tents.
But it became clear that people had been living at the now-closed site in breach of that planning consent.
Craig Mitchell, of CKM Consultants, has been appointed liquidator.
One of the creditors is Port Erin Commissioners which is owed less than £10,000 in unpaid rent.