In the summer of 1944, Wren Kathleen Oates was stationed on the Isle of Man, writing dozens of letters home about life and operations at Ronaldsway. Eighty years later, her daughter, Christine Smith, explores these letters in a series of columns based on Kathleen’s wartime experiences...
Eighty years ago this week, the mood swings of Wren Kathleen Oates were as mercurial as the Manx weather. An early letter began with an immediate outburst. ‘Do you mind if I express my usual disgust of the weather? Rain and storms practically every minute of the day! I cycled up here in the pouring rain but I doubt if there’ll be any flying as the island is thickly covered in mist. I’m writing this while waiting for the authorities to reach a decision on whether we are to fly or not this afternoon. We’re not terribly busy as one squadron has just completed its training and we’re waiting for another to arrive.’
A day or so later, the letter continued, ‘It’s pouring down! I’m terribly disappointed at the moment. Cynthia and I were going sailing this afternoon with some of the air gunners and of course it’s off now unless it suddenly clears up. There are a couple of boats belonging to the Station – I don’t know what they are, but they hold six or seven people. We got all dressed up in our bell bottom trousers, cardigans, sou’westers etc.. I’m so disappointed – we were going round to Port Erin; there was an excellent wind blowing – everything favourable except the rain!’
But by the time she wrote on July 23, her tone had changed completely. ‘Yesterday, we cycled out to Port Saint Mary in the afternoon and had tea at Wendy’s. This morning, we were very energetic and got up for breakfast! We decided to the night before – then in the morning when we saw the lovely day, we were glad of our decision. After breakfast, we sat outside the hut in the sunshine feeling lazy – probably from the exertion of getting up at 7 o’clock! Until Jane had the bright idea that we should bathe. We hurriedly undressed again, put on our swimsuits under a blouse and bell bottoms – then away on our cycles to the shore. It was so thrilling to see the sunshine again – the sea was a deep blue and the hills are very clear, even miles away. It was terribly cold when we first went in, but we were soon buffeted warm by the breaking waves. We didn’t swim a great deal because it was too rough, but we had lots of fun jumping over through and under the breakers. We were back at camp in time for lunch, then up to the control tower on duty – and here I am!’
The good weather must have been in place for the rest of the week, because on July 27, Kathleen was able to enjoy a relaxing visit. ‘This afternoon, I am at Port Erin. I’ve just been watching the boats come in loaded up with crabs. They were sorted out of the wicker baskets in which they are caught and put into boxes ready for dispatch to Liverpool. The big grey ones are thrown back into the sea because they are too old; it’s only the red brown ones which are kept. I’m on duty at 5:30pm, so I shall have to go back quite early unfortunately. - I’ve got to go to squad drill before going on duty, then I’m on night flying this evening.’
Kathleen’s workplace was experiencing some changes – some she deemed more positive than others.
On the plus side, ‘a new girl has joined the ranks of the Ops room Wrens, so we shall now have a slightly easier time. – That is, one day off in three after night flying, my watches will now be as follows: day one, 1- 5:30pm. Second day, 5:30 to 7:30pm plus night flying. Third day, day off. Of course, when they start flying again in the mornings, we shall have one watch each day and no day off.’
She was much less certain about a new boss, however. ‘We’ve got another new Second Officer now – head of the Camp Quarters work. She is an awful martinet, not at all like the last Officer who was young, and so efficient, was friendly et cetera - she spoke to you as though you were equal and not just another Wren. This new one has already told me that my hair is too long – it was the day after I’d washed it. My opinion of her isn’t very high – she appears to be another of those people who try to rule us with discipline, instead of making life as pleasant as possible.’
At least she could count on her salary and enjoy the additional back pay due to her after her promotion to Leading Wren. ‘I collected my pay this morning [Friday, July 27] - £9.10.0. I presume £2.17.6d will be my normal fortnightly pay and the other is back pay. I’ve put £7 in my post office savings bank so that I shan’t be tempted to spend it – at least till I’m on leave!’
Given the War’s progression, Kathleen’s future was increasingly on her mind. ‘In the evening we had a post-war career discussion in the Cabin. I don’t think I’m really keen on the civil service. What do you think about it, Pop? Somehow, I can’t imagine myself working at an office desk again. All Cynthia‘s friends at Oxford University think she ought to write, but she doesn’t consider that she’s had enough experience of life to do that.’
It all depended on her mood; a later letter gave ‘thanks for the demob cutting – it doesn’t really affect me yet. I haven’t thought any more about Australia – these spasms come and go.’
Meanwhile, it was all too easy to relax and enjoy all that life on the Isle of Man offered. One of the week’s letters closed with ‘6:45pm. Back at camp: I’m not going to write much now as I’m in rather a hurry – we’re going swimming.’