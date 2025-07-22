But by the time she wrote on July 23, her tone had changed completely. ‘Yesterday, we cycled out to Port Saint Mary in the afternoon and had tea at Wendy’s. This morning, we were very energetic and got up for breakfast! We decided to the night before – then in the morning when we saw the lovely day, we were glad of our decision. After breakfast, we sat outside the hut in the sunshine feeling lazy – probably from the exertion of getting up at 7 o’clock! Until Jane had the bright idea that we should bathe. We hurriedly undressed again, put on our swimsuits under a blouse and bell bottoms – then away on our cycles to the shore. It was so thrilling to see the sunshine again – the sea was a deep blue and the hills are very clear, even miles away. It was terribly cold when we first went in, but we were soon buffeted warm by the breaking waves. We didn’t swim a great deal because it was too rough, but we had lots of fun jumping over through and under the breakers. We were back at camp in time for lunch, then up to the control tower on duty – and here I am!’