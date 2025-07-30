Liam Thomas Brown, of Ballakilley Close, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, July 1.
He will be sentenced on August 12 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to Brown’s address on February 27, after receiving a 999 call and hearing shouting and breaking glass.
Officers arrived and arrested 35-year-old Brown, but he resisted them and had to be restrained using Pava spray and leg restraints.
In court, his advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams asked for a probation report.
Bail was granted with a condition to co-operate in the report’s preparation.