A Port Erin man who was Pava sprayed and put in leg restraints has admitted resisting arrest.

Liam Thomas Brown, of Ballakilley Close, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, July 1.

He will be sentenced on August 12 after a probation report has been prepared.

Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to Brown’s address on February 27, after receiving a 999 call and hearing shouting and breaking glass.

Officers arrived and arrested 35-year-old Brown, but he resisted them and had to be restrained using Pava spray and leg restraints.

In court, his advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams asked for a probation report.

Bail was granted with a condition to co-operate in the report’s preparation.