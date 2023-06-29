Gershon Riaan Koks, aged 35, of Cronk Cullyn, Colby, has appeared in court charged with speeding and having no insurance.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on April 7.
The prosecution and defence advocates made a joint application for an adjournment until July 6.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that the vehicle concerned was being bought by Mr Koks and he had said that the garage had let him have it on the day in question, under a motor trader’s policy.
Evidence of this has been passed to the prosecution to consider.
Mr Koks answered a summons so no bail was deemed necessary.