Motorist suffers suspected back injury after crash on Mountain Road
Thursday 22nd September 2022 11:16 am
Emergency services work to free a motorist from a car on the Mountain Road this morning (Isle of Man Fire Service )
The fire service were required to remove the roof of a car this morning after it left the Mountain Road.
Station officer Gareth Gawne said: ‘Earlier today crews from Douglas were mobilised to an RTC on the Mountain Road near Kate’s Cottage.
‘The vehicle had left the road and had one occupant who had a possible back injury.
‘Working alongside our colleagues from the ambulance service, a survey was performed and the decision was made to extricate them by removing the roof of the vehicle.
‘Once the occupant was extricated, crews made the vehicle safe and were on scene for approximately 90 minutes.
‘We would like to thank our partners from the police and ambulance for their assistance.’