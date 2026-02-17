Motorists are being urged to avoid the Bottleneck car park as waves are forecast to wash over the area.
In recent weeks the car park next to the Sea Terminal has been battered by large waves, with a series of weather fronts bringing strong winds and high tides.
A further amber weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for large waves which could crash over promenades in Douglas, Ramsey and Laxey.
Earlier this month, strong winds combined with high tides led to waves damaging the wall of the sunken gardens on Loch Promenade. Windows at the Sea Terminal car park barrier were also blown out and the Bottleneck car park was closed.
The latest amber warning - meaning ‘be prepared’ - will be in force for four hours from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday.
Douglas City Council said: ‘The Bottleneck car park will be subjected to high winds and severe coastal overtopping on Wednesday. We therefore recommend the public avoid this area and do not park vehicles here on Wednesday.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience, but this is to protect the public and vehicles during this period. Please avoid the Bottleneck car park until the weather improves on Thursday.’
As well as Douglas, promenades in Ramsey and Laxey could be affected, along with western sections of Castletown promenade and Shore Road in Gansey.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Strong to gale force east to southeasterly winds will combine with a quite big tide tomorrow (Wednesday), with high tide approximately 11.56am.
‘This will result in significant overtopping of waves again at a few locations around the island. Debris will be brought ashore.
‘As on recent occasions, Douglas promenade will be particularly susceptible, but also Laxey and Ramsey promenades and one or two other locations, such as the western parts of Castletown prom and Shore Road.’
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for ice is also in place until 4pm on Wednesday.
Mr Gartshore added: ‘It is remaining cold over the next 24 hours, with a continuing risk of ice on upland roads – above about 500 feet – specifically where moisture has persisted.’
Tuesday evening and overnight Manxman sailings were cancelled. Wednesday morning sailings were also at risk.