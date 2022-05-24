See Ferraris on Father’s Day

Fans of Ferraris have a treat in store later this month.

The Italian supercar marque is celebrating its 75th anniversary and the Isle of Man Motor Museum is marking the occasion by hosting a Father’s Day Ferrari festival and classic car show on Sunday, June 19.

The museum is inviting all owners of Ferraris to gather on the museum’s paved display area to form the largest gathering in the island.

Event organiser Steve Glynn said: ‘This is the fifth year we have held our Father’s Day car show and we always like to theme them.

‘In 2017 we celebrated the 70th anniversary of Ferrari and had a fantastic turnout but we think we can do even better this time around so we would really love to see as many as possible on the day.

‘We would also like to invite owners of other classic Italian marques to attend, along with all other classic and modern classic cars but the Ferraris will be the stars of the show and take centre stage at the front of the museum.

‘This is an opportunity for owners and fans of the Prancing Horse to come together and celebrate this iconic marque.’

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend.