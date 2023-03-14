The Department of Infrastructure has reopened the Mountain Road following last week's snow.
A spokesperson from the DoI's highway services team said: 'Following a further inspection on the A18 Mountain Road this afternoon and an improvement in conditions it has been decided that it can be reopened to traffic from 4.20pm today.
'Drivers are reminded to drive to the conditions. It is forecast that temperatures will drop below freezing tonight and that ice may be encountered.
'The road has been further treated with rock salt this afternoon to counter the effect of ice.'
The DoI says their status will be reviewed tomorrow.