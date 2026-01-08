The A18 Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa has reopened in full today (Thursday) at lunchtime, following several days of closures caused by icy and snowy conditions.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) confirmed that the road is now open to all traffic after being shut for safety reasons over the past week.
The route was first closed last Friday, January 2, before briefly reopening on Saturday, January 3, only to close again early on Sunday morning due to persistent snow.
Heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday led to widespread disruption across the island.
Schools were closed on Monday amid safety concerns, while Ronaldsway Airport also suspended operations for the day.
Bus services were affected as icy roads made travel hazardous in many areas.
Highway Services crews worked through the weekend and into the week, gritting and clearing the roads to restore access.
The DoI had previously advised motorists to exercise caution and, where possible, avoid travel until conditions improved.