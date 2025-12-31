A Ramsey farm in the north of the island is in good hands with the next generation taking over the family business.
James Allanson came away from Harper Adams University in Shropshire, not only with a first-class honours degree in agriculture but was also named Top Student of the Year.
Now he has returned to the family business helping his dad Stuart and sister Jess run Rhendoo Farm, as magazine Farmers Weekly reports.
After getting stuck in during the Covid pandemic, James has become a key figure in his family’s vegetable farm.
Now the 23-year-old is helping to modernise the business by introducing new technology, and ideas to future-proof its operations.
Rhendhoo Farm was bought by James’s grandparents Howard and Sheila Allanson nearly 40 years ago and grows potatoes, swede, carrots, cabbages, broccoli and beetroot as well as grass, barley and spring oats.
James is now taking on more responsibility for the management of the farm from dad Stuart, who has been solely managing the business since his father died in 2008.
Stuart is delighted to see both James and Jess take such an interest in helping run the business.
He told Farmers Weekly: ‘It’s worrying that nowadays more time should be spent in the office and not on the tractor seat, but James and Jess have taken us forward massively in that respect with their computer skills and understanding of technology.’
James’s input has already seen yields improving by up to 30% in certain fields achieved by choosing varieties with strong resistance to diseases most prevalent on their farm, seed management and improving the wat fertiliser and fungicides are used.
‘I am planning to go back to Harper in January to do a facts course, which will, hopefully, assist me in continuing to improve the efficiency of our crop system,’ James told Farmers Weekly.
James also hopes to modernise the machinery fleet with more effective ways to plough and packing the produce.
His sister Jess, 22, has taken on increasing responsibility for the packing and distribution side of the enterprise. The farm supplies and delivers to every Tesco store across the island with Jess ensuring the operation runs smoothly.
Stuart said: ‘I thoroughly enjoy working with my family. We all get on and work well together. It’s nice to be able to work with people I can trust and rely on.
The Allanson family arrived in the Isle of Man in 1975 when Sheila and Howard left their dairy and arable farm in Yorkshire.
On the island, they started with a small arable and soft fruit enterprise but their eldest son Paul developed a passion for vegetable production which moved the direction of the business.
When Paul relocated to New Zealand, Stuart took over his role during which time he steadily grew the farm business.
James and Jess now bring their own approach with a new scientific and technological approach to steer future direction of the business.