The Mountain Road will be closed again later this month to remove the final bits of race equipment from that section of the Mountain Course.
The majority of equipment has been removed, but daytime closures (9.30am to 4.30pm) are planned for September 25 and 26 to complete the task.
'We have been informed that the contractor is confident that the remainder of the equipment can be recovered on Monday, September 25, with September 26 relegated to an alternative date in the event of poor weather such as heavy mist precluding activities on the first date.
'There is every likelihood that the outstanding work will be completed ahead of the 4.30pm deadline on September 25. If this the case then the road will open earlier than 4.30pm.
'Please be aware that work is also ongoing to remove race equipment around the rest of the roads that make up the Mountain Course and involves staff from several different organisations working at multiple sites. Please take this into consideration when travelling on these roads.'