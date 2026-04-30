The A18 Mountain Road has been closed following a serious crash.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the closure is in place between the Brandywell and Hillberry sections, near Creg Ny Baa.
The road will remain shut until 6am on Friday, May 1.
Police have advised drivers to use alternative route
The A18 Mountain Road has been closed following a serious crash.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the closure is in place between the Brandywell and Hillberry sections, near Creg Ny Baa.
The road will remain shut until 6am on Friday, May 1.