A Douglas man who sold cannabis and acted as an enforcer to collect drug debts has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Samuel Martin Thomas Reilly was arrested as part of the police’s 'Operation Eagle Eye' after a mobile phone was analysed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 21-year-old to 180 hours’ community service, as well as 12 months probation.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a number of suspects were arrested as part of the operation.
Reilly was arrested after a mobile phone linked him to the supply of cannabis.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions and refused to give officers the pin code for his phone.
Police accessed it anyway and found evidence of his involvement in drug supply, starting in August 2022 when he was just 17, up until November 2024.
Messages showed him supplying cannabis and making threats to collect money that was owed.
He was said to have used the online platforms Snapchat and Telegram.
Ms Dodge said it hadn't been possible to calculate the amount of drugs supplied, but there had been multi ounces being supplied, and one message related to a deal of 750 grams for £3,300.
The prosecutor said Reilly was involved in discussions with cannabis dealers from the UK and had threatened violence if debts weren't paid.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said her client accepted he had been dealing ounces on multiple occasions.
She said that Reilly’s involvement had stemmed from his use of cannabis from 16, which had escalated into heavy consumption by 17.
Ms Lobb said it had now been some time since the offences, and the defendant had kept out of trouble since and stopped using the drug.
Reilly, of Hillside Avenue, Douglas, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.