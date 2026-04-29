A 39-year-old has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol and was arrested after being warned about swearing and told to calm down.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that Moore’s partner had been assaulted by another female, and he was helping her up, when the two males had wrongly assumed that he’d assaulted her, sparking the row.
Moore, of Linden Gardens, Douglas, will pay £40 per week.