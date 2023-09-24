The Mountain Road will be closed between Creg Ny Baa and Ramsey tomorrow (Monday 25 September) to allow for the removal of the last of race safety equipment.
The road is set to be closed between 9.30am and will reopen by 4.30pm at the latest.
There is a similar closure order for Tuesday September 26.
In a statement, the Department of Infrastructure said: 'It is hoped that all works will be completed on the first day; if this is the case the second closure day will not go ahead.'
The DoI said it will publish whether or not the second day is confirmed.
The DoI added: 'While the road is closed for the removal of race equipment, Highways staff will take advantage of this to undertake minor seasonal maintenance tasks.'
The Creg Ny Baa Hotel will be open and accessible from Douglas or Onchan.