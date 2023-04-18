Work is progressing on the A18 Mountain Road.
The road has been closed since April 3, and is set to re-open April 28.
Resurfacing and other improvements are set to be made along the major highway.
On a Facebook post, the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘As well as the work for the Department, there are works being undertaken for others.
‘These include rebuilding the roadside retaining wall at Tower Bends by Island Civils & Plant for the landowner, together with construction of marshal positions for the Isle of Man TT Races by RED Scaffolding Ltd Highway Services.’