The topic will now be discussed in November.
Dr Allinson, Treasury Minister requested for Tynwald to authorise the Treasury to apply a sum of up to £10 million from the general reserve to the capitalcontingency budget.
He also moved to expend such sums from the capital contingency budget as may be required in respect of the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal, Liverpool capital project.
The cost of the ferry terminal has spiralled, initially predicted to cost £25 million, but since 2019, thie amount budgeted for the project has already increased to £70 million.