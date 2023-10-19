The MP for Morecambe says he’s held talks with the Isle of Man Government about ‘unlock funding’ for a new ferry terminal at Heysham.
Beyond Radio has reported that Conservative MP David Morris MP has engaged in ‘high level’ talks about the scheme.
Mr Morris said the current terminal is ‘functional but very tired’ and that a ‘new welcoming facility with modern amenities’ was needed given the rise in visitors to the area.
Beyond reported that Mr Morris said he’d had ‘high level discussions’ with Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and CoMin regarding a possible upgrade of the Heysham Port Terminal.
‘It’s evident that the increased tourism and access to the Isle of Man is we desperately need a new terminal to reflect that,’ said Mr Morris.
He added: ‘With Eden North soon to be started in Morecambe and the recent deal struck with Eden and the Isle of Man as the first nation to be awarded the UNESCO Biosphere, and the increased tourism that this will bring, we need a state of the art terminal to proudly say to our combined visitors you are going to a special destination both ways.’