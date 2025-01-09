The Manx Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is aware of at least three ‘for profit’ rabbit breeders in the Isle of Man, and although we have several bunnies available for rehoming, the ‘adopt don’t shop’ message doesn’t always work and would-be owners opt to buy from breeders.
Whereas the MSPCA offers pre- and post-adoption support and advice, the breeders in question don’t; nor will they ensure their rabbits are neutered/spayed and vaccinated (like our adopted animals).
A number of these newly purchased rabbits will not be housed correctly, and will be kept in hutches without adjacent runs – couped up 24 hours a day (sometimes on their own – torture for such a social species).
Nor will their owners have sufficient knowledge to provide correct husbandry, and the poor creatures will, quite literally, suffer in silence.
Rabbits conceal any injuries or illness, unlike cats and dogs, because they are a prey species.
They instinctively keep going until the bitter end so that their vulnerability isn’t exposed to predators, who will target them as easy prey.
This means that rabbit owners have to be all the more vigilant about checking their pets for signs of injury or illness, with a daily examination of the rabbit’s teeth and body, and close observation of behaviours.
A major cause of ill health in rabbits is poor nutrition.
There are lots of different foods on the market for them, but very few contain the correct nutrition.
Rabbits should be fed a plain, hay-based pellet in limited amounts, as directed on the bag of food, based on their weight.
Many pre-packaged rabbit foods contain colourful pellets, seeds and a range of other treats which contain fat, salt and sugar and they provide little, if any, additional nutrition. They are there merely to attract the eye of the owner.
Rabbits should have unlimited access to fresh good-quality hay, which plays an important role in both their diet and their physical health. A rabbit’s teeth grow continuously throughout their life, and providing them with unlimited hay to eat helps to wear down the teeth.
Greens are also an important part of a rabbit’s diet, and every day they should be given a mixture that is roughly the size of their body when loosely packed.
Green leaf and romaine lettuce, watercress, radicchio, dill and dandelion leaves are all excellent choices because they are low in calcium and oxalates which can cause urinary stones.
Iceberg lettuce, potatoes, onions and peas are all potentially poisonous for rabbits and so should be off the menu.
Rabbits drink a great deal of water and although water bottles are convenient because they don’t spill, or end up with food or poo in them, they should always be accompanied by a bowl of fresh water.
Drinking from a bowl enables the rabbit to maintain a natural posture, and will encourage them to drink the correct amount of water they need to maintain a healthy digestive system.
It goes without saying that water should be checked daily, but at this time of year it must be checked first thing in the morning in case it has frozen overnight.
Well-cared for domestic rabbits can live into their teens, and so they are a long-term commitment.
The MSPCA is always willing to take on unwanted rabbits, but we would far rather educate people and prevent the problem in the first place.
We have several pairs and single rabbits in our care at the moment including one-year-old Pip, the handsome lionhead.
He is friendly, playful and curious, and in search of a companion.
If you have a solitary rabbit, then please come and meet Pip and discuss the MSPCA’s free rabbit bonding service with the small animals team.