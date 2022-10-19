Multi-school headteachers, not a ‘cost cutting’ measure says Edge
Adrian Shorthouse
MHKs from across the island have again questioned the decision to expand the roles of existing primary school headteachers across multiple schools during the sitting of Tynwald this week.
Education Minister Julie Edge MHK rebutted claims that the practice of appointing headteachers to cover multiple schools was a ‘cost-cutting’ measure, saying that the money saved on salaries was put back into schools.
David Ashford MHK and Tim Glover MHK both told the minister of deputy headteachers from primary schools around the island who were concerned about the opportunities for promotion given the department’s recent pattern of using a ‘federated’ model for schools.
Ms Edge said that the deputy heads were still able to apply for headteacher positions that come up and could also look elsewhere in the department itself if they wished to progress further past the top end of their pay range.
The appointment of Max Kelly as headteacher of Willaston Primary School, alongside his existing positions at Laxey and Dhoon, prompted Daphne Caine MHK to ask if there was a policy on the number of schools that could be overseen by one headteacher.
Ms Edge said: ‘There’s not a policy on the maximum [number] of schools that a headteacher can apply for, however the consideration would be down to the person specification for the school and obviously we’d take that into account to make sure we appoint the right person for the role.’
Her answers also highlighted the low number of applicants for the positions at Willaston, two, and Scoill Yn Jubilee, three and the interaction that Mr Kelly and Kewaigue headteacher Adrian Shorthouse, who will add Scoill Yn Jubilee to his remit, are already having with their new schools.
