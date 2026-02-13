A pregnant woman who underwent emergency brain surgery after doctors discovered an aggressive tumour is preparing to give birth early so she can begin urgent radiotherapy.
Hannah Teren, 29, who was born on the Isle of Man and works as a crime analyst at the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Headquarters in Douglas, had surgery late last year after an MRI scan revealed an 8cm mass in her temporal lobe.
The tumour was later identified as an aggressive astrocytoma.
Her husband, David Teren, said her symptoms had initially been attributed to normal pregnancy changes before they worsened.
‘It was only when Hannah started experiencing double vision in both eyes that she was referred for an MRI,’ he said. ‘That’s when they found the tumour.’
Neurosurgeons were able to remove around 75% of the mass during emergency surgery. However, the diagnosis meant further treatment was required as soon as possible.
Hannah is now receiving specialist care at The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool. Around two weeks after the initial operation she developed meningitis and required further emergency surgery, but is now recovering.
The couple, who married in Port Erin in July 2022 and live in Peel, are this week transferring to Liverpool Women’s Hospital ahead of the early arrival of their daughter.
Hannah had been due to give birth on April 2, but doctors have advised an earlier delivery so radiotherapy can start without delay.
Despite the circumstances, David said the earlier birth brings comfort.
‘It’s actually a joy for us that we get to meet our daughter earlier than expected,’ he said. ‘It feels like a blessing in this heavy time.’
The family expect to remain in Liverpool until at least mid-April while Hannah undergoes radiotherapy, followed by chemotherapy.
Because of the specialist treatment required, the couple will be based in the UK for several weeks, away from their home and support network on the Island.
David, who runs a video production business, has temporarily stepped away from work to care for his wife full-time while she remains in hospital.
‘I’ve had to press pause on work so I can be with Hannah every day and support her through treatment,’ he said. ‘We’re taking things one day at a time and focusing on getting her through this safely.’
Hannah’s maternity leave will also begin earlier than planned, reducing her income sooner than expected.
The couple say the unexpected stay in Liverpool has placed significant financial strain on them, with accommodation, travel between the Isle of Man and the UK, hospital parking, food and ongoing bills at home all to cover.
Friends, family and members of their church have provided meals and practical help.
‘We are completely overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness and generosity,’ David said. ‘The people in the Isle of Man have been incredible.’
A fundraising page has been set up to help the family with treatment-related and living costs while Hannah continues her recovery.
You can donate by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hannahsrecovery?utm_medium=CF&utm_source=CL