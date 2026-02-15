The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has reported a record-breaking year - with passenger numbers rising by more than 8% in 2025.
According to new figures released by the firm, the ferry operator carried more than 680,000 passengers across 2,144 sailings during the year, with its vessels travelling over 130,000 miles.
The company said the figures marked its strongest performance to date.
The increase follows a series of pricing changes introduced in October 2024.
These included a ‘Kids Go Free’ offer on all scheduled sailings, which mesnt no charge would be levied for under-16s on the day of travel, and a 10% reduction on ‘Flexi’ fares.
The ferry firm also said that freight rates were also ‘harmonised’, meaning that companies and individuals who paid driver-accompanied freight on crossings would pay the same as drop-shipped trailers on sailings.
Van users were given the option to book online and access discounts, a spokesperson for the Steam Packet said.
The company said it remained committed to being a ‘customer-first organisation’ serving the island’s needs.
Alongside pricing changes, the Steam Packet increased its number of winter sailings to Liverpool’s new terminal using the Manxman and used Ben-my-Chree in freight mode to provide support during the Isle of Man TT races.
The company says it also worked with Visit Isle of Man on an autumn and winter marketing campaign and expanded its daytrip and ‘experience’ products.
Services to and from Ireland were strengthened during 2025, supported by marketing across both the Isle of Man and Ireland.
The company’s former flagship vessel the Ben-my-Chree will be dedicated to Irish routes following its first major interior refit in more than a decade.
From late July, the vessel will sail three times a week to and from Larne, operating year-round until at least July 2028.
The ferry firm says that in total, 256 sailings are scheduled between the Isle of Man and Ireland in 2026 - compared to a total of 108 in 2025.
The Manannan and the Manxman will take passengers on initial sailings to Larne - a new port for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company - from April through to the Isle of Man TT period.
Sailings to and from England are also set to increase, with 2,239 scheduled for 2026 compared with 2,039 operated in 2025.
The company said all of its day-to-day operations are financed from its own revenues and do not rely on public subsidy.
While it has a loan facility secured via the Isle of Man Government, the full cost of the loan and interest is held on the company’s balance sheet and is being repaid under its long-term financial plan.
In 2025, the Steam Packet repaid £5.2m in capital and £2.3m in interest.
A public consultation into a proposed new vessel due to join the fleet in 2030 has now been completed as the company looks to develop future services.