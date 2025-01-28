A woman who lost her son to cancer says passing the Assisted Dying Bill would be a historic moment for the Isle of Man.
Millie Blenkinsop-French, a property investor and lifelong campaigner for what she terms voluntary euthanasia, was among the supporters gathered outside Tynwald this morning as the Legislative Council prepared to debate and vote on Dr Alex Allinson MHK’s Assisted Dying Bill at its Third Reading.
Speaking of James’ death, she previously told Isle of Man Today: ‘By the time he went to hospital, it was terminal, and he had 10 months left to live.
‘He suffered terribly. I think he would have chosen assisted dying if it had been an option.’
She also reflected on her own health battles, having survived breast cancer in recent years.
‘If my cancer ever came back, I would like the choice to say enough is enough,’ she said.
For Mrs Blenkinsop-French, the campaign for assisted dying began decades ago.
‘When I was in my 30s, my brother and I were talking, and he said, “I’m not afraid of dying. It’s how I die.”
‘That really stuck with me. A few months later, I read an article about voluntary euthanasia, and I joined the campaign. That was the start.’
This morning, she stood among fellow supporters outside Tynwald, as the island edges closer to a potentially groundbreaking decision.
‘Well, I've been campaigning for many years. To see it near completion—how could I not be here?’
A historic debate
The Assisted Dying Bill, which has already passed the House of Keys, has progressed further than any comparable legislation in the British Isles.
If approved by Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) today, it will return to the House of Keys for final consideration.
The legislation includes amendments such as mandatory psychiatric referrals for cases where mental capacity is unclear.
If passed, the Isle of Man would become the first jurisdiction in the British Isles to legalise assisted dying, a move which Mrs Blenkinsop-French says would be a proud moment for the island.
‘Oh, my word, it’ll really put the Isle of Man on the map,’ she said. ‘We were the first to give women the vote, and to now lead on assisted dying - fantastic.’
Supporters gather outside Tynwald
Unlike previous debates throughout 2024, which drew both supporters and opponents of the Bill, this morning’s gathering outside Tynwald was attended solely by those in favour.
Mrs Blenkinsop-French believes the legislation would provide dignity for those suffering from terminal illnesses.
‘There are so many people out there suffering. How could anyone oppose giving them this choice?’
