Among the highlights of the past 12 months were a beacon lighting ceremony to officially mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee; attending the Proclamation ceremony for King Charles III; being mayor when city status was conferred on Douglas; honouring the contribution of young people to the Manx community at the Community Awards and, only two days ago, hosting three tea parties to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III at the three Council-run complexes in the capital which house more than 150 residents – a fitting way to mark a truly momentous and unique event in history.