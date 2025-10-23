A new exhibition at the House of Manannan is set to highlight the Isle of Man’s archaeological legacy through a display of rare and valuable artefacts spanning thousands of years.
Titled ‘National Treasures’, the exhibition brings together objects ranging from Bronze Age jewellery to Viking silver and gold, offering visitors a detailed look at the island’s varied history.
The display features some of the most significant finds ever discovered on Manx soil. Among the highlights are the fully conserved and reconstructed jet bead necklace unearthed at Berk Farm, Kirk Michael, which will be shown to the public for the first time.
Also making its debut is a newly restored silver brooch - one of the largest of its kind - offering fresh insights into early craftsmanship and design.
Nearly 200 Viking Age and Medieval silver coins will also be on show, illustrating the social and economic life of the island during those periods.
Several treasures are also returning to the island on loan from the British Museum in London. These artefacts, discovered before the establishment of the Manx Museum, have never before been exhibited locally.
While replicas are typically displayed at the Manx Museum, the arrival of the original items offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity to view the genuine pieces up close.
John Stokes, head of national programmes at the British Museum, said: ‘We are delighted to be lending objects to this significant exhibition of Manx Treasure.
‘The British Museum is deeply committed to sharing the collection as widely as possible. This exhibition demonstrates the value of national loans and we are thrilled to be able to help colleagues at the House of Manannan to connect visitors to these important treasures first-hand.’
‘National Treasures’ opens at the House of Manannan in Peel on Saturday October 25. Admission is free, with donations being welcomed.