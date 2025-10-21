A new app allowing users to read the Manx Bible online was officially launched at a well-attended conference at the iMuseum recently.
The app, introduced by Neil Rees of the Bible Society, is now accessible via the ‘Global Bible’ website and joins a growing family of Celtic-language Bible resources.
Attendees marked the launch by scanning a QR code displayed during the presentation, which took them to the online application.
The event also commemorated the 250th anniversary of the completion of the Manx Bible, a project that began in 1722 in Castle Rushen prison and concluded in 1775.
The conference featured a range of presentations from local and visiting speakers, exploring the historical, linguistic and cultural context of the translation.
Dr Tim Grass discussed the practical and financial challenges of translating the Bible for an island then perceived as a ‘nest of smugglers’, while Mike Hoy examined how the island’s early ‘petty schools’ helped foster a reading public well before similar systems were established in England and Wales.
Linguistic insights were provided by Christopher Lewin and Rob Teare, who compared different editions of the translation, Paul Lewin highlighted the role of St Matthew’s Church in Douglas, while Peadar Ó Muircheartaigh from the University of Edinburgh placed the translation within the broader Gaelic tradition. Neil Rees then concluded the day’s events with a keynote presentation.
As part of Heritage Open Weekends, the Manx National Heritage Library is currently hosting an exhibition of early Manx Bible editions, translation drafts, and related correspondence.
Following the event's success, organisers plan a further conference during the Year of the Manx Language in 2026, focusing on the role of the Manx language in church life from the 18th century to the present day.