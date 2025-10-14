Prisoners from the Isle of Man Prison have received awards from charity Koestler Arts for their work carried out within the Prison Education Programme.
Four prisoners received six awards including a bronze award, an ‘outstanding’ award and four ‘highly commended’ awards. Of the pieces, two have been selected by the charity to be included in their ‘Night Owls and Abstractions’ exhibition, held at an art centre in the UK.
The two pieces, a painting entitled ‘Self Portrait’ and a needlecraft piece called ‘The Hive’, were selected from more than 7,500 entries from across the UK.
The exhibition will take place in the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre in London between Friday, October 31 and Sunday, December 14, and has been curated by Nigerian-born British poet, playwright, and performer Inua Ellams.
Koestler Arts is a charity which supports the power of the arts to unlock hope, talent and potential in the lives of people in the criminal justice system.
Their mission is to inspire participation in the arts by people in prisons and beyond, and to build public recognition of their creative work, fostering communities that support rehabilitation.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, commented: ‘This is an extraordinary honour and a testament to the talent and dedication of prisoners and tutors.
‘Being involved with creative projects like this provides individuals with a constructive outlet for self-expression, helps them to develop new skills, and builds a sense of pride and achievement.
‘Opportunities such as the Koestler Awards not only recognise that talent but also demonstrate to prisoners that their work has real value beyond the prison.’