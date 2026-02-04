Nearly 60 pupils in the Isle of Man Government’s secondary schools were suspended for periods of 10 days or more during the last academic year, according to figures released in the House of Keys.
The data was provided by the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Daphne Caine, in response to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
The figures cover the period from September 2024 to July 2025.
Mrs Caine confirmed that no primary school pupils received suspensions of 10 days or longer during that time.
However, in secondary schools, 52 students were suspended for between 10 and 19 days, while a further six students were suspended for 20 days or more.
Mr Moorhouse asked the minister how many students across the island’s state schools had received suspensions in the longer categories, amid wider concerns about behaviour, consistency and the impact on schools.
Responding in the chamber, Mrs Caine said: ‘The following data relates to the last academic year, from September 2024 to July 2025. In relation to primary schools, there were no students who were given suspensions of 10 to 19 days, and there were no students who were given suspension of 20 days or more.’
She added: ‘In relation to secondary schools, there were 52 students who were given suspensions of 10 to 19 days, and there were six students who were given suspensions of 20 days or more.’
Questions were raised about what support is available for pupils facing suspension and whether the department is involved beyond collecting the data.
Mrs Caine said that where concerns exist, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) supports schools through its education advice and support division.
She told the Keys that this can include access to educational psychology services and other support mechanisms, adding that schools can seek additional assistance when dealing with a young person at risk of suspension.
Mrs Caine said schools may be supported through the creation of a risk assessment and an individualised programme tailored to the child’s needs, depending on the circumstances.
Addressing concerns about funding and consistency, the minister said individual schools operate their own behaviour policies, in line with departmental guidelines, but she does not hold detailed, school-by-school information.
She stressed that suspension is used only as a last resort.
‘It should be remembered that suspension is a last resort and is used, often reluctantly, in cases where the safety of other children and young people may be at risk or for extreme behaviour,’ she said.
Mrs Caine added that it is ‘rare’ for a student to be suspended without already being known to staff, explaining that schools work closely with both in-house and external services, including CAMHS, the Listening Service and other agencies, where appropriate.
She said information-sharing mechanisms are in place to help schools understand the challenges facing young people and how these may affect their experience of the school day.
The figures presented did not include a breakdown of the total number of school days lost as a result of suspensions, though the minister indicated further information could be circulated to members at a later date.