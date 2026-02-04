Castletown Town Commissioners held a tree planting ceremony on Tuesday to mark 130 years since the official opening of Poulsom Park.
The site next to the Silverburn river was gifted to the town by Castletown-born philanthropist Mary Ann Poulsom and her husband William in 1896.
William, who died seven years later, was a prominent English businessman, magistrate, and twice-Mayor of Meryseyside town of Bootle, and was known for civic leadership and philanthropy.
Mary Ann was widely admired for charitable work and community support.
Two Red Oak trees were planted in the park this week, one by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and one by Lady Philippa Lorimer.
In addition, commissioners, residents and children representing Victoria Road Primary School attended the event.
Chairman of Commissioners Tony Brown welcomed His Excellency and Lady Lorimer and all those attending.
Mr Brown, in his welcome, referred to a report from the Isle of Man Examiner dated June 27, 1896 where it was reported that the children from the Castletown schools were led by the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band through the town and to Poulsom Park to meet Mrs Poulsom at 3pm for the opening.
He recalled that the report stated that the town commissioners presented Mrs Poulsom with a specially made 18 carat gold key which was made by local Jeweller Mr Swales, who had a shop in Malew Street.
It bore the Manx Arms on one side and on the other an inscription stating: ‘Opening of Poulsom Park by Mrs Poulsom, June 1896.’
A spokesperson from the the commissioners added: ‘The local authority have planted 10 new trees in the park this year and, are to hold a special community event later in the year, to celebrate this wonderful and generous gift, gifted to the Town by Mrs Poulsom.’