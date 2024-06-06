Neighbours in Pulrose were woken in the early hours today (Thursday) by a strange howling noise coming from the power station.
Manx Utilities has confirmed a faulty fan was to blame - and has apologised to anyone whose sleep was disrupted.
A reader contacted Isle of Man Today to say: ‘We have just been awaken by howling noises coming from Pulrose power station around 2.55am.
‘We went outside to look.
‘It was definitely coming from the power station.
‘Even our neighbours came out as they were awoken by the unusual sounds.’
A spokesperson for Manx Utilities said: ‘The noise was coming from one of the 33 fans on the Middle River side of the site.
‘The fan has been taken out of service and doesn’t affect the running of the plant.
‘Apologies to anyone affected by the noise.’