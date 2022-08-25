New Attorney General for island
The Queen has appointed Walter Wannenburgh as the Attorney General in the Isle of Man.
Previously Her Majesty’s Solicitor General, he oversaw legal work supporting other jursdictions, incluidng dealing with international letters of request.
During that time, Mr Wannenburgh worked closely with HM Attorney General John Quinn QC. Following the death of the Mr Quinn earlier this year, Mr Wannenburgh was required to fulfil the role of Her Majesty’s Acting Attorney General while a robust recruitment and vetting process was undertaken.
The Attorney General will be required to act as the legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, Council of Ministers, Government Departments and Statutory Boards. Her Majesty’s Attorney General is required to offer guidance on matters of law and issues relating to the Isle of Man’s domestic and external interests and attends sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council.
Mr Wannenburgh will be officially sworn in to the role later this year by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, at a ceremony to be held at Government House.
