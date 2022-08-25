New Attorney General for Isle of Man
Subscribe newsletter
Walter Wannenburgh has been appointed the Attorney General in the Isle of Man.
Previously the Solicitor General, he oversaw legal work supporting other jurisdictions, including dealing with international letters of request.
During that time, Mr Wannenburgh worked closely with the Attorney General John Quinn QC. Following the death of the Mr Quinn earlier this year, Mr Wannenburgh was required to fulfil the role of Acting Attorney General while a robust recruitment and vetting process was undertaken.
The position is officially appointed by the Queen.
Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘I am honoured to be appointed by Her Majesty to the position of Her Majesty’s Attorney General in the Isle of Man.
‘I am very much looking forward to embracing the demands of this challenging role which enables me to continue serving the island.
‘As Solicitor General I had the privilege of working closely with the late John Quinn QC whose industry and experience have laid great foundation for the further development of Chambers in its support for the administration of justice and government more generally.
‘I am delighted to have this opportunity to lead the dedicated and professional group of colleagues I work with in Chambers.’
The Attorney General will be required to act as the legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, Council of Ministers, government departments and statutory boards. The Attorney General is required to offer guidance on matters of law and issues relating to domestic and external interests and attends sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council.
Mr Wannenburgh will be officially sworn in to the role later this year by the Lieutenant Governor, on behalf of the Queen, at a ceremony to be held at Government House.