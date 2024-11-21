New border controls have been introduced at Isle of Man Airport for passengers arriving on direct flights from outside the common travel area.
It means that if you’re coming home on one of the direct flights from Malaga or Tenerife, for example, you may need to scan your passport before collecting your bags.
The Manx government said the new security measures are aimed at ensuring everyone arriving has the right to do so, and that they don’t have any restrictions or visa issues.
A spokesman said: ‘This is just like when you arrive in any other international airport, and helps us to keep the island safe.
‘It follows the government commitment to develop measures to tackle those threats to the island’s safety and security.’
The majority of arrivals to the Isle of Man won’t see anything different – as these immigration checks aren’t required for movement within the common travel area which comprises the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.
Colin Everden, operational manager for Customs and Excise’s law enforcement department, said: ‘We’ve recently introduced a new bit of technology which you’ll see at the border when you’re coming through.
‘In essence, it’s just a passport scanner and a fingerprint scanner.
‘It is for direct or chartered flights coming from outside the common travel area such as direct flights from Malaga or Tenerife.
‘You may be asked to have your fingerprints checked but that’s mainly for visa individuals.
‘For common travel area flights, that’s flights coming directly from the UK to the Isle of Man, you won’t notice any difference.
‘This technology is basically to make sure that we are checking the people coming to the Isle of Man and see if they’ve got any restrictions, as in they’ve got visas that need to be checked.
‘The whole purpose of it is to keep the Isle of Man safe and to keep a strong and secure border.’