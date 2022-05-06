New bus timetable includes additional summer services

Line up of new mercedes buses for Bus Vannin.

A new bus timetable is to come into operation on Monday.

It will include additional services during the summer and, according to the government, it will contain changes designed to make the service ‘more streamlined’.

The government said: ‘Following the success of the route last year, a summer evening service will again operate between Peel and Port Erin on the first Friday and Saturday of each month between July and October.’

An enhanced summer schedule will also see the return of an extra late night owl (01:15am) every Friday and Saturday, and Route 28 (the Sound via Cregneash) as well as services that cover Niarbyl, Sloc and Ballamodha in operation from 14 May to 25 September.

The Route 3 Sunday service, which serves Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey, will run every 30 minutes throughout summer.

As a result of Castle Street in Castletown being temporarily one-way and the longer south-bound circuit, the route between Douglas and Port Erin will alter, with buses leaving Douglas as usual but arriving in Port Erin slightly later.

The TT timetable has also been published with extra services being offered making it easier for visitors and residents to watch the races and explore the island over the two-week period.