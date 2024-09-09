A new café could open in Douglas city centre under new proposals.
A planning application has been submitted by Romilda Dentith for a change of use to turn the former Step ‘n’ Out fabrics store opposite the Loch Promenade Methodist Church in Howard Street for a new eatery.
In the planning documents, the applicant says the premises, which is currently empty, will sell both hot and cold food which can be eaten inside or as a take away.
There will be seating both down and upstairs and the plan is to open the café from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.